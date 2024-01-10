WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This will be a part-time position working from 8:30am – 12:30pm, Mon-Fri.
As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.
To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.
- Greets and provides customer service to visitors
- Answers and routes telephone calls
- Takes phone messages for other personnel
- Maintains security by following procedures
- Accepts packages from couriers
- Receive and sort all incoming mail
- Perform clerical functions as needed
- Perform other duties as assigned
Work experience and education required for position:
- High School diploma
- Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
- Fluency in English
- Excellent communications skills, both oral and written
- Strong organizational skills
- Must be punctual with strong attendance history
- Must be flexible to cover afternoon receptionist when needed
- Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment
- Must pass background screening to hire
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.