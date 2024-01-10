WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks.  This will be a part-time position working from 8:30am – 12:30pm, Mon-Fri. 

As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.

To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.

  • Greets and provides customer service to visitors
  • Answers and routes telephone calls
  • Takes phone messages for other personnel
  • Maintains security by following procedures
  • Accepts packages from couriers
  • Receive and sort all incoming mail
  • Perform clerical functions as needed
  • Perform other duties as assigned

Work experience and education required for position:

  • High School diploma
  • Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
  • Fluency in English
  • Excellent communications skills, both oral and written
  • Strong organizational skills
  • Must be punctual with strong attendance history
  • Must be flexible to cover afternoon receptionist when needed
  • Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software
  • Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment
  • Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar.  Please upload resume and cover letter.