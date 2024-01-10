WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This will be a part-time position working from 8:30am – 12:30pm, Mon-Fri.

As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.

To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.

Greets and provides customer service to visitors

Answers and routes telephone calls

Takes phone messages for other personnel

Maintains security by following procedures

Accepts packages from couriers

Receive and sort all incoming mail

Perform clerical functions as needed

Perform other duties as assigned

Work experience and education required for position:

High School diploma

Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance

Fluency in English

Excellent communications skills, both oral and written

Strong organizational skills

Must be punctual with strong attendance history

Must be flexible to cover afternoon receptionist when needed

Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment

Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.