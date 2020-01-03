Local Sales Manager

WANE-TV, Fort Wayne, IN has an opening for an experienced Local Sales Manager.  The ideal candidate should be highly organized, driven, disciplined and someone who enjoys creating a high performance culture with strong accountability.  Must be able to coach and lead account executives by participating in client meetings, building deeper relationships with decision makers and making multiple four-legged calls per week. A teacher who is fair, consistent and positive with the ability to support, and inspire our sales team is a MUST.  Leadership ability is essential.

Job Responsibilities:

  • Develop creative and effective customer focused solutions using all media platforms
  • Responsible for setting the pace and constantly providing feedback to account executives to improve their performance
  • Manage key local accounts with account executives
  • Use the provided sales tools successfully.  Ensure your sales team is using these tools to maximize their performance
  • Communicate regularly with the Director of Sales on all aspects of local business
  • Oversee your team’s sales performance and product fulfillment ensuring we maximize revenues, provide great customer service and keep customer credits to a minimum.
  • Lead weekly sales meetings
  • Complete appropriate business activity reports and forecasts as required
  • Must have proven leadership skills, a history of surpassing sales goals and the ability to direct and motivate competitive sales professionals. 

Required Skills:

  • Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills
  • Ability to effectively price and provide inventory management principles, along with forecasting revenues
  • Proficiency with Microsoft Office products and Television Software Systems:  Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Sales, Matrix and Marshall Marketing.
  • Have a fundamental understanding of ComScore ratings and methodology for rating projection and evaluation
  • Must have strong oral and written communication skills, be self-motivated with strong work ethics as well as provide excellent customer service
  • Must pass a required background check and have a valid driver’s license

Education:

  • Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred.  Position requires at least 5 years’ experience in media sales and 2 years’ experience in media sales management. 

ALL applicants must apply on-line at:  https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar.  Please upload a cover letter, resume, and references.  No phone calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability

