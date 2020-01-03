WANE-TV, Fort Wayne, IN has an opening for an experienced Local Sales Manager. The ideal candidate should be highly organized, driven, disciplined and someone who enjoys creating a high performance culture with strong accountability. Must be able to coach and lead account executives by participating in client meetings, building deeper relationships with decision makers and making multiple four-legged calls per week. A teacher who is fair, consistent and positive with the ability to support, and inspire our sales team is a MUST. Leadership ability is essential.

Job Responsibilities:

Develop creative and effective customer focused solutions using all media platforms

Responsible for setting the pace and constantly providing feedback to account executives to improve their performance

Manage key local accounts with account executives

Use the provided sales tools successfully. Ensure your sales team is using these tools to maximize their performance

Communicate regularly with the Director of Sales on all aspects of local business

Oversee your team’s sales performance and product fulfillment ensuring we maximize revenues, provide great customer service and keep customer credits to a minimum.

Lead weekly sales meetings

Complete appropriate business activity reports and forecasts as required

Must have proven leadership skills, a history of surpassing sales goals and the ability to direct and motivate competitive sales professionals.

Required Skills:

Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills

Ability to effectively price and provide inventory management principles, along with forecasting revenues

Proficiency with Microsoft Office products and Television Software Systems: Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Sales, Matrix and Marshall Marketing.

Have a fundamental understanding of ComScore ratings and methodology for rating projection and evaluation

Must have strong oral and written communication skills, be self-motivated with strong work ethics as well as provide excellent customer service

Must pass a required background check and have a valid driver’s license

Education:

Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred. Position requires at least 5 years’ experience in media sales and 2 years’ experience in media sales management.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload a cover letter, resume, and references. No phone calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability