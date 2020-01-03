WANE-TV, Fort Wayne, IN has an opening for an experienced Local Sales Manager. The ideal candidate should be highly organized, driven, disciplined and someone who enjoys creating a high performance culture with strong accountability. Must be able to coach and lead account executives by participating in client meetings, building deeper relationships with decision makers and making multiple four-legged calls per week. A teacher who is fair, consistent and positive with the ability to support, and inspire our sales team is a MUST. Leadership ability is essential.
Job Responsibilities:
- Develop creative and effective customer focused solutions using all media platforms
- Responsible for setting the pace and constantly providing feedback to account executives to improve their performance
- Manage key local accounts with account executives
- Use the provided sales tools successfully. Ensure your sales team is using these tools to maximize their performance
- Communicate regularly with the Director of Sales on all aspects of local business
- Oversee your team’s sales performance and product fulfillment ensuring we maximize revenues, provide great customer service and keep customer credits to a minimum.
- Lead weekly sales meetings
- Complete appropriate business activity reports and forecasts as required
- Must have proven leadership skills, a history of surpassing sales goals and the ability to direct and motivate competitive sales professionals.
Required Skills:
- Strong formal and interpersonal communication skills
- Ability to effectively price and provide inventory management principles, along with forecasting revenues
- Proficiency with Microsoft Office products and Television Software Systems: Wide Orbit, Wide Orbit Sales, Matrix and Marshall Marketing.
- Have a fundamental understanding of ComScore ratings and methodology for rating projection and evaluation
- Must have strong oral and written communication skills, be self-motivated with strong work ethics as well as provide excellent customer service
- Must pass a required background check and have a valid driver’s license
Education:
- Bachelor’s degree or equivalent experience preferred. Position requires at least 5 years’ experience in media sales and 2 years’ experience in media sales management.
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload a cover letter, resume, and references. No phone calls please.
EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability