WANE 15, the top-rated station serving Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio is seeking a videographer/editor for a brand-new lifestyle show launching in 2022. This is a unique opportunity to help build something new from the ground up. You will be more than just a shooter/editor, you’ll be a key contributor to the show. The ideal candidate will creatively light, shoot and edit segments for this new half-hour show from our state-of-the-art studio and in the field.

The videographer/editor will also be responsible for scouting, setting up and videotaping remote segments on location around Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio, and be a key contributor on segment ideas and the creative direction of the show. Knowledge of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio are a plus. The ideal candidate will be juggling multiple show segments and deadlines, so planning and organizational skills are a must. You’ll work with a host/producer and have support from the production department, creative services, and the digital team.

The Lifestyle Videographer/Editor is a full-time position responsible for shooting and editing a daily program containing in-studio interview segments and on-location segments as scheduled. The successful candidate will:

· Creatively light, shoot and edit all segments.

· Collect information, video, or photos at remote locations for post-production

· Greet and assist guests during show preparations along with host, putting them at ease on camera

· Work with producer/host to schedule and establish timelines to complete segments and show

· Balance feature elements and sponsored content to create a compelling show

Requirements & Skills:

· Bachelor’s degree in film, photography, television, marketing, news, or related field, or equivalent professional experience

· Previous experience with broadcast cameras (Sony ENG style preferred)

· Must have video samples for consideration

· Organization skills are key – Ability to prioritize and schedule based on multiple production timelines

· Must be positive and a highly motivated self-starter, able to work well alone and as part of a team

· Able to creatively light and set up camera gear and support equipment

· Must have editing experience, highly skilled on Adobe Creative Cloud (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects), Avid iNews experience helpful

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

· Deadline driven and works well under pressure

· Creative thinker who isn’t afraid to try new ideas

· Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

· Able to lift 60 lbs. and stand for extended periods of time

· Fluency in English

· Other duties as assigned

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.