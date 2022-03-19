WANE 15, the top-rated station serving northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is seeking a host/producer for a brand-new lifestyle show launching in 2022. This is a unique opportunity to help build something new from the ground up. The ideal candidate will host daily segments from our new state-of-the-art studio, but also be expected to take the show to remote locations. The host will be responsible for booking guests, planning show content, developing franchise segments, and working with our sales team on sponsored content interviews. You will be juggling multiple shows and deadlines, so planning and organizational skills are a must!

The right candidate will also be responsible for growing the online presence of the show, with the backing of the most visited local news website in the market. This is an ideal role for a news reporter/anchor or a radio show personality to transition into something new and different. Knowledge of Northeast Indiana and Northwest Ohio are a plus. You’ll work with the help of the production department, creative services, and the digital team.

The Lifestyle host/producer is a full-time position responsible for hosting a daily program, conducting in-studio interview segments, and participating in on-location segments as scheduled. The successful candidate will:

· Organize and plan show calendar, book guests and schedule segments

· Interview show guests/clients on camera both in studio and on-location

· Collect information, video, or photos at remote locations for post-production

· Greet and assist guests during show preparations, putting them at ease on camera

· Research show topics and segment ideas for guests

· Participate in events –either station-sponsored or others – to promote the show

· Balance feature elements and sponsored content to create a compelling show

· Maintain a show social media account and assist with all online content

· Write and approve scripts, shooting and editing skills are a plus

· Responsible for timing each show

Requirements & Skills:

· Bachelor’s degree in film, photography, television, marketing, news, or related field, or equivalent professional experience

· Previous experience as a host or on-air personality, MMJ or radio DJ is a plus

· Must have video samples for consideration

· Organization skills are key – Ability to prioritize and schedule based on multiple production timelines

· Must be energetic, positive, and great in a team environment

· Must be a highly motivated self-starter, able to work well alone and as part of a team

· Other duties as assigned – flexibility and forward thinking are key

· Edit on Adobe Creative Cloud (Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects), Avid iNews, post to web on WordPress.

· Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines, and other office equipment

· Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

· Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required.

· Deadline driven and works well under pressure

· Creative thinker who isn’t afraid to try new ideas

· Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

· Fluency in English

· Other duties as assigned

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.