WANE-TV, Nexstar’s number 1 CBS affiliated station in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is looking for an IT Systems Administrator. The individual will develop, integrate, and support key infrastructure solutions across all platforms of the station.

The Information Technology (IT) Administrator is a generalist position devoted to all aspects of system set-up, computer set-up, installation, troubleshooting, service, upgrades, and maintenance. The position can also include handling how computers connect to each other or the rest of the network; printing, both locally and on the network; and auxiliary devices such as RF scanners, tablets, and smartphones.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Maintain and troubleshoot devices and systems, hardware, and software

Provide system and network support for a Dell Server infrastructure

Document system performance, bugs, debugging, and program requirements

Follow maintenance protocols to ensure systems are secure and ready for users

Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and work orders in a courteous manner

Document all pertinent end user identification information, including name, department, contact information, and nature of problem or issue

Build rapport and elicit problem details from end users and vendors

Prioritize and schedule problems. Escalate problems (when required) to the Corporate IT Manager and/or appropriate vendor

Record, track, and document the help desk request problem-solving process, including all successful and unsuccessful decisions made, and actions taken, through the final resolution

Use of SNMP for baseline, trending and alerts

Manage and maintain News production server system, News content storage and playout system, graphics and editing systems

Technologies supported in this high availability 24/7 environment include: windows operating systems, VMWare, Exchange, VOIP, Active Directory, Red Hat Linux, Storage Area Network and several software applications such as Microsoft Office Applications, Sharepoint, Microsoft Lync

Apply diagnostic utilities to aid in troubleshooting

Access software updates, drivers, knowledge bases, and frequently asked questions resources on the Internet to aid in problem resolution

Identify and learn appropriate software and hardware used and supported by the organization

Perform hands-on fixes at the desktop level, including installing and upgrading software, implementing file backups, and configuring systems and applications

Test fixes to ensure problem has been adequately resolved

Perform post-resolution follow-ups to help requests

Develop help sheets and knowledge base articles for end users

Perform other related duties as assigned by either Chief Engineer or Corporate IT management consistent with the scope and intent of the position

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, Management Information Systems or a related field

3+ years relevant systems analysis/support experience

3+ years experience directly administering and supporting Microsoft Window Server

Understanding of industry best practices surrounding proper maintenance and support of a 24×7 server infrastructure

Experience with administration of Microsoft Lync/Skype for Business

Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)

Working knowledge of Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM)

Physical capability to install/de-install server equipment in a data center environment

Strong analytical problem solving skills

Ability to quickly grasp technical issues and offer solutions

Outgoing and enthusiastic personality

Professional business demeanor

Exceptional written and oral communication skills

Exceptional interpersonal skills with a focus on rapport-building, listening, and questioning skills

Strong documentation skills

Solid understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives

Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues as required

Highly self-motivated and directed

Keen attention to detail

Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities

Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment

Experience with broadcast systems (Non-linear editing systems, character generators, etc.) preferred

Must pass background check to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and references.

