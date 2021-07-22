WANE-TV, Nexstar’s number 1 CBS affiliated station in Fort Wayne, Indiana, is looking for an IT Systems Administrator. The individual will develop, integrate, and support key infrastructure solutions across all platforms of the station.
The Information Technology (IT) Administrator is a generalist position devoted to all aspects of system set-up, computer set-up, installation, troubleshooting, service, upgrades, and maintenance. The position can also include handling how computers connect to each other or the rest of the network; printing, both locally and on the network; and auxiliary devices such as RF scanners, tablets, and smartphones.
Essential Duties & Responsibilities:
- Maintain and troubleshoot devices and systems, hardware, and software
- Provide system and network support for a Dell Server infrastructure
- Document system performance, bugs, debugging, and program requirements
- Follow maintenance protocols to ensure systems are secure and ready for users
- Field incoming help requests from end users via both telephone and work orders in a courteous manner
- Document all pertinent end user identification information, including name, department, contact information, and nature of problem or issue
- Build rapport and elicit problem details from end users and vendors
- Prioritize and schedule problems. Escalate problems (when required) to the Corporate IT Manager and/or appropriate vendor
- Record, track, and document the help desk request problem-solving process, including all successful and unsuccessful decisions made, and actions taken, through the final resolution
- Use of SNMP for baseline, trending and alerts
- Manage and maintain News production server system, News content storage and playout system, graphics and editing systems
- Technologies supported in this high availability 24/7 environment include: windows operating systems, VMWare, Exchange, VOIP, Active Directory, Red Hat Linux, Storage Area Network and several software applications such as Microsoft Office Applications, Sharepoint, Microsoft Lync
- Apply diagnostic utilities to aid in troubleshooting
- Access software updates, drivers, knowledge bases, and frequently asked questions resources on the Internet to aid in problem resolution
- Identify and learn appropriate software and hardware used and supported by the organization
- Perform hands-on fixes at the desktop level, including installing and upgrading software, implementing file backups, and configuring systems and applications
- Test fixes to ensure problem has been adequately resolved
- Perform post-resolution follow-ups to help requests
- Develop help sheets and knowledge base articles for end users
- Perform other related duties as assigned by either Chief Engineer or Corporate IT management consistent with the scope and intent of the position
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Computer Information Systems, Management Information Systems or a related field
- 3+ years relevant systems analysis/support experience
- 3+ years experience directly administering and supporting Microsoft Window Server
- Understanding of industry best practices surrounding proper maintenance and support of a 24×7 server infrastructure
- Experience with administration of Microsoft Lync/Skype for Business
- Experience with Microsoft System Center Configuration Manager (SCCM)
- Working knowledge of Microsoft System Center Operations Manager (SCOM)
- Physical capability to install/de-install server equipment in a data center environment
- Strong analytical problem solving skills
- Ability to quickly grasp technical issues and offer solutions
- Outgoing and enthusiastic personality
- Professional business demeanor
- Exceptional written and oral communication skills
- Exceptional interpersonal skills with a focus on rapport-building, listening, and questioning skills
- Strong documentation skills
- Solid understanding of the organization’s goals and objectives
- Ability to conduct research into a wide range of computing issues as required
- Highly self-motivated and directed
- Keen attention to detail
- Proven analytical and problem-solving abilities
- Experience working in a team-oriented, collaborative environment
- Experience with broadcast systems (Non-linear editing systems, character generators, etc.) preferred
- Must pass background check to hire
