WANE is looking to hire an IT System Technician. The IT Systems/Network Engineer will provide and perform all information technology support for the station, and to assist with installation and setup of other digital broadcast systems. This individual is responsible for administering the IT policies and procedures of the company, maintaining servers, printers, VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers and PC workstations.
Job Responsibilities:
- Manage user accounts through Active Directory
- Manage and assist users with E-mail and desktop support
- Install, manage and maintain servers and workstations with various Windows and Linux OS Monitor and Maintain Server Backup Systems
- Administer antivirus and similar support systems
- Serve Engineering, News, Production, Promotion, and Sales Departments by providing quality support services
- Work closely with Engineering to implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the station
- Manage and maintain News production server system, News content storage and playout system, graphics and editing systems
- Perform other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required
- Strong Information Technology background and networking skills required
- Microsoft and Cisco certifications are a plus
- Experience with remote desktop applications and VPN required
- Knowledge and experience with Adobe editing systems required
- Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred
- Experience with AV switching, video encoding/decoding and file transcoding a plus
- Fluency in English; strong communication skills, both verbal and written
- Strong interpersonal and organizational skills
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Ability to work extended hours, as needed
- Must pass background screening to hire
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar