WANE is looking to hire an IT System Technician. The IT Systems/Network Engineer will provide and perform all information technology support for the station, and to assist with installation and setup of other digital broadcast systems. This individual is responsible for administering the IT policies and procedures of the company, maintaining servers, printers, VPN, wireless access points, domain controllers and PC workstations.

Job Responsibilities :

Manage user accounts through Active Directory

Manage and assist users with E-mail and desktop support

Install, manage and maintain servers and workstations with various Windows and Linux OS Monitor and Maintain Server Backup Systems

Administer antivirus and similar support systems

Serve Engineering, News, Production, Promotion, and Sales Departments by providing quality support services

Work closely with Engineering to implement new technologies and technical infrastructure for the station

Manage and maintain News production server system, News content storage and playout system, graphics and editing systems

Perform other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s Degree in Information Systems, or equivalent combination of education and work experience required

Strong Information Technology background and networking skills required

Microsoft and Cisco certifications are a plus

Experience with remote desktop applications and VPN required

Knowledge and experience with Adobe editing systems required

Experience in broadcast television or a related field preferred

Experience with AV switching, video encoding/decoding and file transcoding a plus

Fluency in English; strong communication skills, both verbal and written

Strong interpersonal and organizational skills

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Ability to work extended hours, as needed

Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar