We are now accepting applications for a director/production assistant. This position coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions and is responsible for various television production duties required to record scenes for live and recorded broadcasts.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

Coordinates the efforts of all technical operators during newscasts and other live and recorded productions

Supervises and assigns duties to workers engaged in technical control and production of programs

Observes pictures through monitors and directs camera staff concerning composition

Acts as a liaison between engineering and production departments

Works with the news producers to deliver a clean and high energy newscast

Works with camera, CG and audio operators on the proper operation during live broadcasts

Switches video sources and gives direction at the same time during live broadcasts

Tests equipment to ensure proper operation

Composes and frames camera shots, applying the technical aspects of light, lenses and camera settings to achieve the efforts sought by directors

Adjusts positions and controls of cameras to change focus, exposure and lighting as requested by directors

Operates remote cameras during live broadcasts

Sets up cameras and related equipment

Operates CG during live newscasts

Uses Premiere for digital editing of commercials, promotional spots or news video

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written.

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment.

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously.

Ability to work closely with departmental members and work as a team player

Minimum 2 years’ experience in News Operations and production, BA Degree in telecommunications preferred.

Directing knowledge is helpful, but will train to direct

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Director/Production Assistant must be able to stand, sit, reach, climb, conduct telephone conversations, use email, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, and make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in-close-proximity to others, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions or outdoors during remote broadcasts. In addition, the Director/Production Assistant must be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions. Must be able to climb 12′ ladder. Must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.