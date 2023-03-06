As a member of the Nexstar sales team, the Digital Specialist (DS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The DS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the linear television and digital marketing services areas. The Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar Digital, Nexstar’s Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, display, social media, SEO/SEM, email, and sponsorships) as well as linear television with the objective of advancing client objectives.

Responsibilities :

Digital and television marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market

Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets

Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships

Generate new marketing services business and grow business from existing clients

Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients

Conduct educational forums and/or seminars for clients

Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue

Effective closer

Consistently communicate with clients

Requirements :

Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred

Experience:

1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred

Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients.

Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment

Effective communication and client presentation skills

Ability to interact with high-level decision makers

Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process

Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail

Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals

Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry

Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker

Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business

Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems

ALL Applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar/.

Please upload cover letter, references, and resume.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability