As a member of the Nexstar sales team, the Digital Specialist (DS) is responsible for generating and growing digital marketing service revenue for the company. The DS will be the market’s subject matter expert on digital services and will work to achieve budgeted revenue goals in the linear television and digital marketing services areas. The Digital Specialist will achieve this by professionally and effectively selling Nexstar Digital, Nexstar’s Digital suite of digital marketing services/products (including targeted video, display, social media, SEO/SEM, email, and sponsorships) as well as linear television with the objective of advancing client objectives.
Responsibilities:
- Digital and television marketing services sales lead and subject matter expert in your market
- Develop and execute go-to-market sales strategies and tactics that result in exceeding personal and company revenue targets
- Establish, maintain and grow meaningful client relationships
- Generate new marketing services business and grow business from existing clients
- Be an effective educator and ambassador both internally and externally on the benefits of digital marketing for clients
- Conduct educational forums and/or seminars for clients
- Be an effective partner with the market’s sales team in generating synergy revenue
- Effective closer
- Consistently communicate with clients
Requirements:
Education: BA or BS in Business, Marketing, Advertising or Communications preferred
Experience:
- 1+ years of digital marketing or media sales preferred
- Significant knowledge of the local digital marketing services product offering and it’s effective use for clients.
- Motivated, enthusiastic, self-starter who is able to work effectively both independently and collaborating in a team environment
- Effective communication and client presentation skills
- Ability to interact with high-level decision makers
- Ability to execute in an organization through collaboration and a consultative process
- Excellent follow-up, strong organizational skills and attention to detail
- Proven ability to meet and exceed sales goals
- Up to date on latest trends in digital marketing service industry
- Resourceful, self-motivated and a skillful multi-tasker
- Ability to manage account receivables for your book of business
- Proficiency in Excel, PowerPoint, and ability to become proficient on in-house sales systems
