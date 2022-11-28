WANE is looking for a Digital Executive Producer who can thrive in a fast-paced environment and help lead the station’s digital news strategy. This person will lead day-to-day online news coverage with an emphasis on collaboration within the news department. This leader would also produce and report content specifically for digital and social media platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to wane.com and our mobile apps. This position may require some holidays and weekends. There is NO ON-AIR component to this job. This is a leadership position so managing and accountability of others will be part of your responsibility, strong interpersonal skills and a positive attitude are a must.
Additional Job Description:
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style, AP style and formatting guidelines
- Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms
- Curates the content on WANE.com to maximize viewing potential for our web audience
- Gathers information about events through phone calls, research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions
- Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories for themselves or other team members
- Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Communicates the plan for the digital team daily in editorial meetings
- Offers suggestions on how we can better develop a general news story with digital components
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
- Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions
- Oversees work of team members to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites
- Performs special projects digital planning and other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.
- Fluency in English
- Strong problem-solving skills
- Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required, experience with WordPress is a plus
- Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment
- Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously
- Valid driver’s license with a good driving record
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume.