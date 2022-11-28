WANE is looking for a Digital Executive Producer who can thrive in a fast-paced environment and help lead the station’s digital news strategy. This person will lead day-to-day online news coverage with an emphasis on collaboration within the news department. This leader would also produce and report content specifically for digital and social media platforms in a manner that is clear, engaging, and meaningful to wane.com and our mobile apps. This position may require some holidays and weekends. There is NO ON-AIR component to this job. This is a leadership position so managing and accountability of others will be part of your responsibility, strong interpersonal skills and a positive attitude are a must.

Additional Job Description:

Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style, AP style and formatting guidelines

Writes stories for the web and other eMedia platforms

Curates the content on WANE.com to maximize viewing potential for our web audience

Gathers information about events through phone calls, research, interviews, experience, or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social, or other functions

Arranges interviews with people who can provide information about stories for themselves or other team members

Reviews and evaluates notes taken about event aspects to isolate pertinent facts and details

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly

Researches and analyzes background information related to news stories to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Communicates the plan for the digital team daily in editorial meetings

Offers suggestions on how we can better develop a general news story with digital components

Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas

Discusses issues with producers and/or news managers to establish priorities or positions

Oversees work of team members to meet editorial approval or to fit time requirements

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Interacts with viewers/users on social media sites

Performs special projects digital planning and other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Bachelor’s degree in Broadcast Journalism, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

Fluency in English

Strong problem-solving skills

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written with the ability to ad lib when required, experience with WordPress is a plus

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, fax machines and other office equipment

Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Valid driver’s license with a good driving record

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume.