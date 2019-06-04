Position Summary
WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, IN is looking for a Digital Content Producer who is a self-motivated person who relishes being first and best to publish and manage content in a fast-paced environment on wane.com, the region’s most viewed digital source of news and weather information. They will help create content for multiple platforms, including social media, by working with the digital team. They will also develop enterprise content and carry out strategies and tactics in line with the newsroom’s philosophy.
Essential Duties and Responsibilities
- Develops and leads winning strategy for station content
- Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms
- Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television
- Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly
- Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during editorial meetings
- Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts
- Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital when needed
- Produces reports for all platforms
- Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality
- Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms
- Performs other duties as assigned
Requirements & Skills:
- Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred
- Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred
- Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments
- Responds positively to feedback
Physical Demands & Work Environment:
The Digital Content Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Digital Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds
