Position Summary

WANE-TV in Fort Wayne, IN is looking for a Digital Content Producer who is a self-motivated person who relishes being first and best to publish and manage content in a fast-paced environment on wane.com, the region’s most viewed digital source of news and weather information. They will help create content for multiple platforms, including social media, by working with the digital team. They will also develop enterprise content and carry out strategies and tactics in line with the newsroom’s philosophy.

Essential Duties and Responsibilities

Develops and leads winning strategy for station content

Expert understanding of Facebook, Twitter, and other social media platforms

Reviews copy and will correct errors in content, grammar, and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines

Use our Social Media and Website to build and reinforce brand recognition and drive viewers to television

Determines a story’s emphasis, length, and format, and organizes material accordingly

Research and analyze background information related to news stories in order to be able to provide complete and accurate information

Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions

Pitches on-brand local and trending stories during editorial meetings

Checks reference materials such as books, news files or public records to obtain relevant facts

Shoots and edits content for on-air and digital when needed

Produces reports for all platforms

Ensures that all content meets company standards for journalistic integrity and production quality

Writes stories for the web and other digital platforms

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:

Degree in journalism; daily newspaper or news site experience required; live, working web samples and/or print pages preferred

Proficiency in Associated Press style, Adobe Photoshop, Dreamweaver, and Basic HTML preferred

Maintain positive work environment through active team participation and cooperation with co-workers in all departments

Responds positively to feedback

Physical Demands & Work Environment:

The Digital Content Producer must be able to sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work in close proximity to others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the Digital Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com, please upload resume.