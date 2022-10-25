WANE-TV, Fort Wayne’s market leading television station and website, is seeking a creative, energetic, and fun Creative Services Producer. Qualified candidate will have a bachelor’s degree and 1-2 years of experience in commercial production and/or news promotion. Duties will include writing and producing image and daily topical spots for newscasts, as well as writing, shooting, and editing other promotional and commercial spots as assigned. Must be able to work independently and juggle multiple projects in a collaborative environment. Knowledge of Premiere Pro (or similar non-linear editing software) and Adobe CC is needed.

Principal Duties & Responsibilities:

Responsible for conceptualizing, writing, and production of promotional and commercial television spots

Motivate viewers to watch the station and visit the station’s website through station promotion while maintaining brand standards

Must be able to write, light, shoot, and edit video for multiple platforms

Maintain a fun, collaborative and effective work environment with dealing with the stress of tight deadlines and juggling multiple projects

Produce news topicals, image campaigns, and more

Be able to communicate effectively, professionally, and clearly with other departments and clients

Specialized Knowledge/Skills/Abilities:

Detail oriented

Proficiency in all television production and postproduction

Ability to write, produce, shoot, and edit

Proficient in Premiere Pro (or equivalent non-linear editing software), DSLR and ENG style cameras, Adobe CC software suite

Education/Experience:

Bachelor’s degree with 1-2 years television promotion experience

Training/Equipment:

Computer with editing software

Work Environment/Physical Requirements:

High stress environment with deadline pressures

Must be able to work well with others

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities; other duties may be assigned.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume.