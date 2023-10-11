Here’s your chance to lead the creative team at a legacy number one station in a growing market! WANE 15 is a CBS affiliate with the top-rated newscasts, network programming, syndicated and lifestyle shows in the market. You’ll be promoting a strong brand with a massive online presence in Fort Wayne, IN – one of the most affordable cities in the country. As Creative Services Director you’ll manage a team of six.

The Creative Services Director is responsible for developing and leading the overall marketing strategy of the station, and for designing the promotions that will achieve the objectives of that strategy.

Provides leadership for the promotions team, and manages recruitment and development of team members

Plans and directs promotions and station events

Develops and executes promotions strategies to enhance station competitiveness.

Prepares budgets, makes and approves budget expenditures

Plans, executes and tracks revenue-generated marketing and promotional events and contests that take place on-air, online and on-site

Creates and reviews operational records and reports to assess the efficacy of promotions

Creates client promotions and promotional proposals with members of the Sales, News and Programming teams

Responsible for the brand identity of the station and website

Supervises local commercial production

Maintains relationships with community partners

Coordinates promotion of and participation in community events

Supervises and oversees locally produced lifestyle show

Maintains a calendar of community events, station initiatives, and special projects

Oversees the station’s on-air graphics packages and related equipment

Works with CBS to promote network programming and execute co-branding opportunities

Must be hands-on, with the ability to produce spots as needed

Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills

Bachelor’s degree in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience

Fluency in English

Excellent communication skills, both oral and written

Five year’s experience in media promotions preferred

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Experience guiding, directing and motivating subordinates, including setting performance standards and monitoring performance

Experience establishing long-range objectives and specifying the strategies and actions to achieve them

Ability to identify the developmental needs of others and to coach, mentor or otherwise help others to improve their knowledge or skills

Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

Talent for writing, videography, and graphic design. Proficiency in related equipment and software

Knowledge of Adobe Creative Cloud (specifically Premiere Pro, Photoshop, After Effects, and Illustrator)

Able to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments, and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

Physical Demands & Work Environment

The Creative Services Director must be able to stand, sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, work near others, work outdoors in all weather conditions, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. In addition, the CSD must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 50 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools, or controls. Repetitive movements may be required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.

NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and references.