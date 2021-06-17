WANE 15, the top-rated television and web destination in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is seeking a full-time Commercial Producer. This is a rare opening on a fun and collaborative Creative Services team! We’re looking for someone who can create commercials that drive results in an extremely fast-paced environment. Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is required. Successful candidates must also be able to work independently and communicate in a positive and professional manner with clients and sales staff.
- The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion.
- Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories
- Collaborate with project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results
- Work closely with sales staff to coordinate asset and information exchange on projects
- Represent WANE 15 in a professional and positive manner during client meetings, take notes
- Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills
- Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (cameras, vehicles, etc.) needed for project
- Manage video equipment and software needs
- Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion
- Perform other duties, as directed by management
Requirements & Skills:
- Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred.
- Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats
- Broad understanding of marketing and design
- Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques
- Exhibit advanced editing expertise
- A passion to stay up to date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries
- Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder
- Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority
- Must be able to work independently and as part of a team
- Although rare, occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts may be required
- Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel is required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station
- Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition
- Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment
- Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets
- Must pass a background and BMV check to be hired
