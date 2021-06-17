WANE 15, the top-rated television and web destination in northeast Indiana and northwest Ohio is seeking a full-time Commercial Producer. This is a rare opening on a fun and collaborative Creative Services team! We’re looking for someone who can create commercials that drive results in an extremely fast-paced environment. Creative scripting, shooting and non-linear editing experience is required. Successful candidates must also be able to work independently and communicate in a positive and professional manner with clients and sales staff.

The Commercial Producer will be responsible for the development of cutting-edge commercial spots from concept to completion. Creatively write, shoot, and edit content to tell compelling stories Collaborate with project stakeholders to produce videos and digital content that are on-brand and drive results Work closely with sales staff to coordinate asset and information exchange on projects Represent WANE 15 in a professional and positive manner during client meetings, take notes Maintain a variety of projects and work with varying production styles while employing strong client service skills Coordinate production, including working with clients, account executives, agencies, as well as planning location(s), talent, music, voice-over and reserving any other technical pieces (cameras, vehicles, etc.) needed for project Manage video equipment and software needs Extensive shooting and scripting of both short and long form spots from concept to completion Perform other duties, as directed by management



Minimum 1-2 years commercial and/or promotion experience, college degree in video production, marketing, or related field preferred. Advanced knowledge of the post-production process, including media management and encoding video to various formats Broad understanding of marketing and design Advanced knowledge of High-definition (HD) cameras and videography, motion graphics and proper lighting techniques Exhibit advanced editing expertise A passion to stay up to date on production trends and continually strive to push boundaries Software skills required include Adobe CC Suite production package including Premiere Pro, After Effects, Photoshop, Audition and Media Encoder Position will require day-to-day multi-tasking, as well as managing multiple projects simultaneously with frequent change in direction and priority Must be able to work independently and as part of a team Although rare, occasional weekends, evenings, and holiday shifts may be required Must maintain a valid driver’s license and good driving record as some travel is required for commercial shoots and production meetings with advertisers of the station Possess a strong understanding of fundamental design, a strong sense of color, typography, and composition Meet all deadlines, fulfill scheduling commitments, and consistently achieve quick turnarounds in a fast-paced, rapidly changing environment Organize and archive all completed commercial productions and assets Must pass a background and BMV check to be hired



