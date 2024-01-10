WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This will be a part-time position working in the afternoons from 12:30pm – 5:00pm, Mon-Fri.
As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.
To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.
• Greets and provides customer service to visitors
• Answers and routes telephone calls
• Takes phone messages for other personnel
• Maintains security by following procedures
• Accepts packages from couriers
• Receive and sort all incoming mail
• Perform clerical functions as needed
• Perform other duties as assigned
Work experience and education required for position:
• High School diploma
• Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance
• Fluency in English
• Excellent communications skills, both oral and written
• Strong organizational skills
• Must be punctual with strong attendance history
• Must be flexible to cover morning receptionist when needed
• Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software
• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment
• Must pass background screening to hire
ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.