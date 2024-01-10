WANE 15 is seeking a Front Desk Receptionist to manage our front desk daily and to perform a variety of administrative and clerical tasks. This will be a part-time position working in the afternoons from 12:30pm – 5:00pm, Mon-Fri.



As a Front Desk Receptionist, you will be the first point of contact for our company. You will welcome guests and greet people who visit the business. You will coordinate front-desk activities, including distributing correspondence and redirecting phone calls. Must possess strong customer service skills, can prioritize tasks, and always remain professional.

To be successful as a Front Desk Receptionist, you should have a pleasant personality, as this is also a customer service role.

• Greets and provides customer service to visitors

• Answers and routes telephone calls

• Takes phone messages for other personnel

• Maintains security by following procedures

• Accepts packages from couriers

• Receive and sort all incoming mail

• Perform clerical functions as needed

• Perform other duties as assigned

Work experience and education required for position:

• High School diploma

• Minimum two years’ experience in clerical support or administrative assistance

• Fluency in English

• Excellent communications skills, both oral and written

• Strong organizational skills

• Must be punctual with strong attendance history

• Must be flexible to cover morning receptionist when needed

• Applicant must have the ability to work with Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook software

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners and other office equipment

• Must pass background screening to hire

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar. Please upload resume and cover letter.