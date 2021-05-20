Looking for a rare opportunity to join the market’s #1 media sales organization? WANE-TV has an opening for the right person looking to begin a career in media sales. We are looking for candidates who are competitive, good at listening, and able to understand a problem and develop creative ideas and solutions for our clients.

The ideal candidate is self-motivated, positive, goal-oriented and is determined to succeed. This is your chance to bring your creative ideas to life for local businesses and to join a top performing team.

In addition to strong communication and organizational skills, the successful candidate will display:

Knowledge of marketing in a digital world (TV & Digital)

Willingness to create and grow relationships with area businesses

Ability to analyze and apply consumer research for the benefits of our client partners

A willingness to continue learning and thrive within a strong system

A curiosity for the media and how it can be used to generate results for local businesses

Requirements & Skills :

Bachelor’s degree preferred in Marketing, Advertising or Mass Communications, or a related field, or an equivalent combination of education and work-related experience.

An interest or background in sales

Experience achieving long-range objectives and implementing the strategies and actions to achieve them.

Proficiency with windows, technology and an ability to learn our partner media systems

Valid driver’s license with an acceptable driving record

Must pass background check

Physical demands and Work environment :

The Sales Account Executive must be able to sit, reach, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work indoors in environmentally controlled conditions. The Sales Account Executive must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment items weighing up to 25 pounds.

ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://nexstar.wd5.myworkdayjobs.com/nexstar . Please upload cover letter, resume and references. No phone calls please.

EOE/Minorities/Females/Vet/Disability