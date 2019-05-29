News Producer

WANE-TV, the CBS Affiliate in Fort Wayne, IN is seeking an experienced Producer who is a non-traditional thinker. The ideal candidate has excellent writing skills and news judgment. We need someone energetic and creative – if you like to think big picture, look past the obvious and break stories, this could be a great move for you. Qualified applicant should be able to handle breaking news situations and must have the ability to work well under pressure. A strong understanding of integration of social media into newscasts a must.

Essential Duties & Responsibilities:

• Produces newscasts for broadcast across all platforms

• Writes, edits and orders news stories

• Approves scripts

• Balances news and feature content to create compelling broadcasts

• Edits video

• Writes stories for the website and other eMedia platforms

• Interacts with viewers and users on social media sites

• Performs other duties as assigned

Requirements & Skills:



Bachelor’s degree in Journalism, or related field, or an equivalent combination of education, work related experience, or recent college graduate with quality news internships.

• Excellent verbal, written, grammar and analytical skills

• Must be able to interact well with video journalists, anchors, videographers, news managers, production and engineering staff

• Minimum two years’ experience in news operations (More or less depending on market size)

• Proficiency with computers, telephones, copiers, scanners, and other office equipment

• Must be detail oriented

• Ability to meet deadlines, prioritize assignments and handle multiple tasks simultaneously

• Strong news judgment, journalistic integrity and understanding of viewer needs and expectations

• Flexibility to work any shift

Physical Demands & Work Environment:



The News Producer must be able to stand, sit, conduct telephone conversations, use electronic mail, write letters and memos, conduct face-to-face discussions with individuals or groups, make decisions without supervision, make decisions that impact the results of co-workers, and work near others In addition, the News Producer must be able to lift, set up and operate equipment weighing up to 25 pounds, and be able to handle, control or feel objects, tools or controls. Repetitive movements are required. Work may be conducted in extremely bright or inadequate lighting conditions.



ALL applicants must apply on-line at: https://broadcastcareers-nexstar.icims.com. Please upload resume and references by June 15, 2019.



Requires background screening to hire.



NOTE: This job description contains the basic requirements for the position and is NOT intended to be a complete list of responsibilities, other duties may be assigned.



