Here’s what Team USA will wear in Beijing

Ralph Lauren has unveiled navy blue uniforms for Team USA to wear during the closing ceremonies of the winter Olympics and Paralympics in Beijing.

Just six months after the summer games closed in Tokyo, winter athletes are gearing up for China in February. After competition ends, they’ll be parading in a hooded puffer jacket with the red-and-blue plaid on the front and made of recycled polyester and recycled down.

A white fleece pant for the men and fleece-lined leggings in navy for the women, along with gloves and sturdy boots, were also made with recycled polyester. The athletes will wear a turtleneck sweater in the same blue adorned with the American flag and the Olympic rings in white.

The sweater is made of responsibly sourced U.S. wool, the company said. That effort goes in hand with a Ralph Lauren promise to use only recycled wool or U.S. wool certified to meet the Responsible Wool Standard by 2025.

In all, every piece was made in the U.S. Ralph Lauren has been an official outfitter of Team USA since 2008. The closing ceremony uniforms were unveiled 100 days out from the start of the Beijing Games.

Two-time gold medalist Jamie Anderson, a snowboarder who is among Ralph Lauren’s athlete ambassadors, was thrilled with the parade look as she prepares for an attempted three-peat. She also has a silver medal.

“I was just saying how cozy this jacket is,” the 31-year-old told The Associated Press at Ralph Lauren’s Madison Avenue showroom. “It just feels really good. Like, quality. You know they’re going to last forever, which is awesome.”

Bobsledder Aja Evans, who earned bronze in Sochi in 2014, retired after competing in 2018 in Pyeongchang, but she couldn’t stay away.

She said the new Olympic designs “feel very modern and timeless.”

“And also they have such sustainable properties, which are really cool,” she added. “So in looking good you also know that it’s also good for the environment”.

The gear for fans evoking the Beijing designs went on sale Thursday at Ralphlauren.com, from red plaid duffels and backpacks to white puffer jackets in a bold Olympic ring print. There are tracksuits in the same graphic print and a range of hats, warmup gear and the same tie ankle boots in red or white that will be on the feet of Team USA.

A portion of proceeds from consumer sales of the collection supports the U.S. teams. More will go on sale pegged to the design of opening ceremony uniforms, to be rolled out after the new year.