Skip to content
WANE
Fort Wayne
55°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
Indiana
Crime
Entertainment
National/World
15 Finds Out
Border Report Tour
Positively Fort Wayne
Hispanic Heritage Month
Veterans Voices
Gas Gauge
Your Local Election HQ
Washington DC Bureau
Traffic
Top Stories
Two killed in Amish buggy, vehicle crash in Parke County
Top Stories
Man arrested after armed robbery, throwing screwdriver at police
CORE is Positively Fort Wayne
11/1 Highlight Zone – Sectional Semifinals
11/1 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
Video Center
Newscast Streaming
Live Events Streaming
Weather
WANE 15 Doppler Fury Forecast
Weather Alerts
Interactive Radar
Webcams
Closings and Delays
Text Alerts
Sports
High School Sports
Team of the Week
College
Komets
TinCaps
Mad Ants
The Big Game
Indianapolis Colts
Community Calendar
Pet of the Week
Holiday Assistance
Lifestyle
Medical Minute
Daily Pledge of Allegiance
Fun in the Fort
The Mel Robbins Show
At the Library
Cancer Care
Stars of Service
First Birthdays
Report It
More
Contests
Pro Football Challenge
Lottery
TV Schedule
Obituaries
Text Alerts
Email Newsletters
About Us
Contact Us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Search
Search
Search
2019 General Election Results
Trending Stories
Roger Penske buys Indianapolis Motor Speedway, IndyCar
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Police: Man hit with taser, pepper spray after trying to rob gas station
Multiple Indiana state parks to close temporarily for deer hunts
McDonald’s CEO steps down after relationship with employee
Don't Miss
Ride along: Mario Kart-inspired go-kart track
Krispy Kreme orders student to halt doughnut resale service
Watch dramatic rescue of woman stranded on top of car as flood waters inch up
McDonald’s marks 40th anniversary of Happy Meal with retro toys
Watch: Helicopter to explore Mars
Woman found dead with python wrapped around neck
Ruff ride: Dog struck by car rides inside bumper for miles