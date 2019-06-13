Skip to content
Headlines
Police probe fatal shooting outside Coldwater Road Walmart
Huntington teen dies in BMX crash
Weather officials confirm more tornadoes in central Indiana
Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally
Chase Rice to ‘ready set roll’ into Clyde Theatre
More Top Stories
Latest Video
Remembering Gloria Vanderbilt
Paris zoo orangutan celebrates 50th birthday
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Jaylon Smith, John Tippmann Sr honored at Mad Anthonys Red Coat Dinner
Crowd sings Happy Birthday to President Trump
Father’s Day spending by the numbers
Snake stows away in bag for trip to Hawaii from Florida
Driver rescued from sinking car
More Video
Top Stories
Report: Indiana opioid prescriptions fell by 35% since 2013
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
‘Mom of an Addict’ support group ready for first meeting
Record number of African migrants coming to Mexican border
BBQ lovers celebrate Father’s Day on last day of RibFest
More Top Stories
Indiana
Weather officials confirm more tornadoes in central Indiana
Report: Indiana opioid prescriptions fell by 35% since 2013
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Report: Indiana opioid prescriptions fell by 35% since 2013
Buttigieg: ‘Why not’ start a first family in White House?
More Indiana News
National/World
Domino’s teams up with Nuro to test autonomous delivery
Mastercard to allow transgender people to use chosen name
Gloria Vanderbilt, heiress, jeans queen, dies at 95
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
Sentencing moved up for man in deadly Charlottesville rally
More National/World News
Crime
Buttigieg returns to South Bend after man killed by police
Pastor convicted of sex charges to be sentenced
Police probe fatal shooting outside Coldwater Road Walmart
Alabama orders ‘chemical castration’ of some child molesters
Authorities: Man offered money to ‘rape and murder’ Alaskan
More Crime News
Entertainment
Chase Rice to ‘ready set roll’ into Clyde Theatre
‘Hunger Games’ prequel novel coming in 2020
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
21 Savage donates $25K for legal aid for detained immigrants
Swift calls out homophobes on new song, announces 7th album
More Entertainment News
Sports
Woodland captures US Open title for first major
Lloyd, a World Cup starter again, scores 2 as US beats Chile
Homestead’s James signs with Indiana State
Contreras ties wins record, TinCaps win on walk-off
Captains Even Series in Marathon Game with TinCaps
More Sports News
Weather
Beyond rivers, Midwestern floodwaters hurt seafood catches
Weather officials confirm more tornadoes in central Indiana
Overflowing Great Lakes pose new threat for endangered bird
Severe weather impacts central Indiana; 5 rescued from floodwaters
Lake Michigan waves, pushed by high winds, impact shoreline
More Weather News
Don't Miss
Gas prices drop for 6th straight week
25 Years Ago: O.J. Simpson Bronco chase
Meghan and Harry release Father’s Day photo of baby Archie
Identical twins with identical GPAs are co-valedictorians
Purdue to celebrate 50th anniversary of Armstrong’s moonwalk
Go inside Nevada’s largest pot growing facility
Police: Woman was drunk, but no DUI for toy truck joy ride