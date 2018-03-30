Don't get used to the sunshine we experienced today. Clouds return tomorrow as a new weather system arrives.

This incoming system brings us periods of daytime rain and some very strong winds. You can expect gusts up to 40 mph!

The rain tapers off and ends by nighttime and our wind speeds decrease once Easter gets here.

For Sunday, you should expect a partly cloudy and cold Easter day with highs only around 40.



Tonight: Just a few scattered clouds.



Low: 31°



Winds: NW-SW 5-10 mph



Saturday: Clouds increase and rain returns. Windy, too!



High: 49°



Winds: SW 10-25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph



Saturday Night: Rain ends. Mostly cloudy. Winds decrease by morning.



Low: 27°



Winds: NW 10-15 mph with gusts up to 30 mph



Sunday: Partly cloudy.



High: 40°



Winds: NW 5-10 mph