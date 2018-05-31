Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Una VanWynsberghe competes in the Scripps National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

OXON HILL, Md. (WANE) - The third time wasn't quite the charm Una VanWynsbergh was hoping for at the Scripps National Spelling Bee.

The 8th grader from Linconlnview Junior High School in Van Wert, Ohio, spelled ‘aposiopesis’ incorrectly during the second round of the national bee and the first round of oral spelling on Tuesday.

#speller166 8th grader Una VanWynsberghe from Ohio spelled the word aposiopesis incorrectly #spellingbee — NationalSpellingBee (@ScrippsBee) May 29, 2018

It was Una's third-straight national bee appearance. She tied for 41st place last year after finishing tied for 172nd place in 2016.

Una was among a field of 516 spellers in the bee, the largest amount ever.

The Scripps National Spelling Bee continues through Thursday. The winner will receive $42,500 in cash and other prizes.