Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police respond to call of a shooting in the 1300 block of McKinnie Ave.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Police respond to call of a shooting in the 1300 block of McKinnie Ave.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Fort Wayne police are investigating after two people were shot Thursday morning.

Police were called to 1312 McKinnie Avenue around 6:15 a.m. for a reported shooting.

Emergency dispatchers said one person was in good condition and another person was in serious condition.

Police on the scene were investigating in and around a garage behind the home. It's not clear if the victims were shot inside the garage or if that's where they were found.

Fort Wayne police responded to several 911 calls of shots fired through the early morning hours. Around 4:30 a.m. police were notified about possible gunshots in the 3000 block of McKinnie Avenue but it's unclear if any of those reported gunshots are related to the shooting.

Police have not released any information.

The shooting is under investigation.