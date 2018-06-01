Woman found shot, stabbed inside Oliver Street home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Fort Wayne police and crime scene tape surrounds a home on Oliver Street after a woman was found shot and stabbed on June 1, 2018.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A woman was found inside a home on Oliver Street early Friday morning who appeared to have been shot and stabbed, according to Fort Wayne police.

Officers were called to 4821 Oliver Street shortly before 3 a.m. for an unknown problem.

When police arrived they found the back door of the home open. Inside they found a woman with multiple stab wounds and gunshot wounds. She was taken to a hospital in serious condition but downgraded at the hospital by doctors to critical condition.

Police have not located any weapons at the home, but did find several shell casings on the floor of the house.

The name of the victim as not been released.

Police said an infant child was the only person inside the home when the found the victim. The child was given to family members to be taken care of.

Investigators have yet to identify a suspect or release any information.

The incident is under investigation.