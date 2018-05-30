Top Stories

Driver hospitalized after rear-ending semi

By:

Posted: May 30, 2018 12:25 PM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 12:25 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A driver was hurt after driving into the back-end of a semi tractor-trailer on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police and medics were called to the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road on a report of a crash. Crews arrived and found a maroon car had rear-ended a semi trailer there.

The car had been wedge under the rear of the trailer, with heavy damage up to its windshield.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, police at the scene said. The semi driver was not hurt.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News - Local