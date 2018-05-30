Driver hospitalized after rear-ending semi
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A driver was hurt after driving into the back-end of a semi tractor-trailer on Fort Wayne's northwest side.
Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police and medics were called to the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road on a report of a crash. Crews arrived and found a maroon car had rear-ended a semi trailer there.
The car had been wedge under the rear of the trailer, with heavy damage up to its windshield.
The driver was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, police at the scene said. The semi driver was not hurt.
