Driver hospitalized after rear-ending semi

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. This vehicle crashed into the back of a semi tractor-trailer on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A driver was hurt after driving into the back-end of a semi tractor-trailer on Fort Wayne's northwest side.

Just after 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, police and medics were called to the intersection of West Coliseum Boulevard and Goshen Road on a report of a crash. Crews arrived and found a maroon car had rear-ended a semi trailer there.

The car had been wedge under the rear of the trailer, with heavy damage up to its windshield.

The driver was taken to a local hospital in fair condition, police at the scene said. The semi driver was not hurt.