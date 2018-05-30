Coroner's office confirms identity of 3 fire victims

ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) - The identities of three people killed as the result of a house fire over the weekend have been identified by the Allen County Coroner's Office.

Fire crews from several departments responded to the fire in the 9200 block of Wheelock Road in northeast Allen County around 2 a.m Saturday. Crews worked for about two hours to get the fire under control.

The three killed have been identified as Larry Bernard Shaw, 46, Amber Dawn Shaw, 43, and Elijah Shaw, who was 12-years-old. All three died from injuries sustained in the fire according to Michael Burris, Chief Investigator with the Allen County Coroner's Office.

Larry and Elijah Shaw were pronounced dead at the scene while Amber Shaw was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

A fourth person was taken to a hospital. NewsChannel 15 was told by family that Devan Shaw, 17, survived by jumping out of a second story window and a branch of a bush she landed on pierced her leg. Her condition is not known.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined.

Amber's best friend Karen described her as a talented artist, painter, illustrator, scrapbooker, cook and beauty product designer with companies like Hallmark Cards and Walmart were seeking out her work.

"I miss her," she said. "She was an awesome individual. She loved without end. She was creative. She was an inspiration. I just don't want her art to pass with her. I want the world to see how creative this young lady was and it was all self-taught. She's just a loving person and the world's not going to be the same without her."

A Gofundme campaign* has been started for the Shaw family to pay for their funeral and medical expenses.

Wheelock Road House Fire

*WANE.com does not assure that the monies or donations deposited to the account will be applied for the benefit of the persons named as beneficiaries. If you are considering a donation, you should consult your own advisers and otherwise proceed at your own risk.