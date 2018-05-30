Whitko edges Western Boone for back-to-back regional championships
NORTH WHITLEY, Ind. (WANE) - Last year Whitko put its first-ever softball regional title in the trophy case - now it has some company.
2A no. 3 Whitko bested Western Boone 3-2 as the Wildcats claimed back-to-back regional titles.
Western Boone ends the season at 21-10 while Whitko improves to 21-7.
Whitko advances to face Tipton at 1 p.m. Saturday at the LaVille semi-state.
