Wabash football coach McWhirt steps down

WABASH, Ind. (WANE) - After seven seasons leading the Apaches on the gridiron head coach Floyd McWhirt has stepped down at Wabash High School.

McWhirt's teams went 19-53 with their best season in his reign coming in 2015 when the Apaches went 7-3.

Wabash finished 3-8 last fall.