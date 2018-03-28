Wabash football coach McWhirt steps down
WABASH, Ind. (WANE) - After seven seasons leading the Apaches on the gridiron head coach Floyd McWhirt has stepped down at Wabash High School.
McWhirt's teams went 19-53 with their best season in his reign coming in 2015 when the Apaches went 7-3.
Wabash finished 3-8 last fall.
