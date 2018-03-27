TOTW: Lincolnview Cheerleading Team

VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) - - VAN WERT, Ohio (WANE) - It's been 14 years since their last title, but Lincolnview has something to really cheer about.

The Lancers cheerleading squad earned the Division V Building/Mount State title in Ohio. We are proud to honor them as the Optimum Performance Sports Team of the Week.

They pride themselves on doing stunts and they stuck their routine at the final competition.

Danielle Profit was a freshman on the Lincolnview team when they won a state title in 2004. It's come full circle for her as she's the Lancers head coach.