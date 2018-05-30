Top-ranked Bremen too much for South Adams
BREMEN, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Bremen scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back as the Lions bested 2A no. 11 South Adams 18-2 at regionals on Tuesday.
South Adams ends the season 15-7 overall while Bremen improves to 24-3.
Bremen moves on to play at 11 a.m. in the LaVille semi-state on Saturday.
Don't Miss
- Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Latest News - Local
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.