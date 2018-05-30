BREMEN, Ind. (WANE) - 2A no. 1 Bremen scored five runs in the first inning and never looked back as the Lions bested 2A no. 11 South Adams 18-2 at regionals on Tuesday.

South Adams ends the season 15-7 overall while Bremen improves to 24-3.

Bremen moves on to play at 11 a.m. in the LaVille semi-state on Saturday.