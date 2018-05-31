TinCaps and Hot Rods rained out on Wednesday

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The TinCaps and Bowling Green Hot Rods (Tampa Bay Rays) had their scheduled game on Wednesday night at Parkview Field postponed by rain. Fort Wayne and Bowling Green now will play a doubleheader at Parkview Field on Thursday night beginning at 5:35 p.m. (90 minutes earlier than the originally scheduled start time).

Per Minor League Baseball’s rules, both games on Thursday will be scheduled for seven innings. Tickets for Thursday are good for both games. Gates will open at 5:05 p.m.

Thursday’s game will feature Postgame Fireworks and be a Thirsty Thursday™ presented by Rudy’s with $1 domestic draft beer and other drink specials.

Fans who had tickets to Wednesday’s game can redeem their tickets for any remaining 2018 regular season game at Parkview Field. The tickets must be exchanged at the Parkview Field Ticket Office for tickets of equal or lesser value, with the ability to upgrade, based on availability. There are no full or partial cash refunds. Click here for more details.

Next Games

Thursday, May 31 vs. Bowling Green

- Game 1: 6:05 p.m.

- Game 2: Approximately 30 minutes after Game 1

TinCaps Game 1 Probable Starter: LHP Nick Margevicius

Hot Rods Game 1 Probable Starter: RHP Alex Valverde

TinCaps Game 2 Probable Starter: RHP Mason Thompson

Hot Rods Game 2 Probable Starter: LHP Josh Fleming

Watch: Comcast Network 81

Listen: ESPN Radio 1380 & 100.9 FM | TinCapsRadio.com | TuneIn