South Side relishing regional run

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Thanks to wins over Wayne, 4A no. 4 Huntington North, and Homestead the South Side Archers brought home the program's second sectional title. Now, the Archers are turning their attention to regionals.

In what will be coach Sheldon Van Pelt's final season, the Archers (14-12) will play in the Lafayette Jeff regional tomorrow.

South Side is set to face Carroll (22-7) in the regional semi-finals tomorrow at 1 p.m.

The winner will face the winner of the Zionsville/Fishers semi-final in the regional title game tomorrow at 8 p.m.