Snider's Kyaw Oo signs with Indiana Tech soccer

By: Glenn Marini

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 10:15 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 10:55 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - Snider forward Kyaw Oo is staying close to home to continue his soccer career.

The senior signed with Indiana Tech on Tuesday morning.

He says the atmosphere around the team and the opportunity to play close to home were both large factors in his decision.

