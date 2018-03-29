Snider grad Malik Williams staying at Louisville

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WANE) - According to his Twitter account and a report by the Louisville Courier Journal Snider graduate Malik Williams will be back in a Louisville uniform next season.

Williams, who just finished his freshman season at Louisville, was one of many players whose future appeared undecided in recent weeks.

The firing of Rick Pitino before the season and hiring of David Padgett as interim coach for the 2017-18 left many questions about the future direction of the proud Louisville program.

However, Louisville hired a proven coach earlier this week in Xavier's Chris Mack and at his press conference Williams stated that he was returning to Louisville for his sophomore season and not seeking to transfer as some reports insinuated.

Mack actually offered Williams - the no. 26 overall national recruit in the 2017 high school senior class - a scholarship while at Xavier, as did major programs like Michigan State and Indiana.

The 6-foot-11 Williams was a part-time starter for Louisville as a freshman. He started 12 of 32 games and averaged 3.8 points and 2.4 rebounds a night.