Purdue's Edwards named AP third-team All-America

Copyright by WANE - All rights reserved Purdue guard Carsen Edwards (3) drives the ball to the basket off a Georgia State turnover in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game in West Lafayette, Ind., Friday, Nov. 18, 2016. Purdue won, 64-56. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - - Purdue sophomore Carsen Edwards picked up another All-America honor today, being named a third-team selection by the Associated Press.



Edwards, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard from Atascocita, Texas, pulled in his third All-America accolade with the AP recognition. Earlier this month, he was selected a second-team honoree from the NABC and a third-team honoree from The Sporting News. The AP, NABC and Sporting News are three of the four organizations used for consensus status. He was not named on either of the first- or second-team United States Basketball Writers Association's All-America squads.



Edwards was joined on the third team by Texas Tech's Keenan Evans, Villanova's Mikal Bridges, North Carolina's Luke Maye and Virginia's Kyle Guy.



The first team consisted of Villanova's Jalen Brunson, Duke's Marvin Bagley III, Arizona's DeAndre Ayton, Kansas' Devonte' Graham and Oklahoma's Trae Young.



It marks the second straight season that a Purdue sophomore has been named to an All-American squad as Caleb Swanigan was a consensus selection last year.



Edwards led the Boilermakers in scoring at 18.5 points per game, while contributing 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 97 of 239 (.406) from long distance. His 686 points this year were the most by a sophomore, and the 10th most in a season in school history. Edwards is one of just seven players in school history to have scored 1,000 points in his first two seasons on the hardwood and his 97 triples are the second most in a season in school history.



Edwards is the only player in school history to have 650 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.



Meanwhile, senior Isaac Haas was named an honorable mention selection after averaging 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 61.7 percent from the field and 75.8 percent from the free throw line. Haas finished his career ranked 20th on the school's scoring chart (1,555 points) and 20th on the rebounds list (643). He was fourth on the career field goal percentage list (.589) and was a third-team All-Big Ten honoree this year.