Purdue's Edwards, IU's Morgan withdraw from NBA Draft

WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. - Purdue rising junior Carsen Edwards has withdrawn from the NBA Draft and will return to the Boilermakers for the 2018-19 season.



“Obviously, we are excited that Carsen will come back to Purdue after going through the draft process. He went through several workouts and participated in the NBA Combine and received numerous evaluations of his game. This process will only help him as he continues to grow as a player and as a leader,” Purdue head coach Matt Painter said.



Edwards, a 6-foot, 1-inch guard from Atascocita, Texas, was named a second-team All-America honoree from the NABC and a third-team honoree from both The Sporting News and AP earlier this spring. He is one of three active players to return that have been named All-American (Virginia’s Kyle Guy and North Carolina’s Luke Maye – both third-team honorees) by one of the four major organizations.



Edwards led the Boilermakers in scoring at 18.5 points per game, while contributing 3.9 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game, shooting 97 of 239 (.406) from long distance. His 686 points this year were the most by a sophomore, and the 10th most in a season in school history. Edwards is one of just seven players in school history to have scored 1,000 points in his first two seasons on the hardwood and his 97 triples are the second most in a season in school history.



Edwards' 1,046 career points are the 12th most for an active player nationally through his sophomore season. His 686 points this year were the ninth most nationally for a freshman or sophomore and he was one of six underclassmen this year to have 650 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists.



Edwards is the only player in Purdue history to have 650 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in the same season.



Edwards was at his best late in the season, averaging 21.1 points per game in 13 games played after February 1. He tallied 40 points in a win over Illinois in late February and 30 against Texas Tech in the Sweet 16, while averaging 20.5 points per game in six postseason games. He scored in double-figures in 20 straight games to end the season, surpassing 20 points in nine games.

Purdue finished the season with a 30-7 overall record and is one of six schools to have reached consecutive Sweet 16s.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - Indiana University men’s basketball player Juwan Morgan will withdraw from the 2018 NBA Draft and will return for his senior season with the Hoosiers.

“It’s been a great process and I thank all the teams for their feedback, but after talking with my family, coaches, and closest friends, it is in my best interest to return to IU and continue preparing for my senior year,” said Morgan. “It has always been a goal of mine to play basketball at the highest level and that hasn’t changed.”

Morgan, a 6-7 forward from Waynesville, Missouri, was the most improved player in the Big Ten where he upped his overall scoring by 8.8 points and his Big Ten output by 10.6 points. A first-team USBWA All-District and second-team All-Big Ten and NABC All-District pick, Morgan started 30 games and averaged 16.5 points overall and 7.4 rebounds. He also shot 57.9% from the field and added 1.4 blocks and 1.2 steals. He ranked among the top 10 players in the league in each of the categories overall and in Big Ten play.

Against conference opposition, he averaged 17.9 points, 7.6 rebounds, 1.7 steals and 1.3 blocks. He shot 37.8% from three-point range in Big Ten action and 41.2% from long range in February. He averaged 18.4 points in December, 17.8 points in January and 17.6 points in February. He earned National Player of the Week honors after leading IU to an 80-77 win over nationally ranked Notre Dame in the Crossroads Classic. He made the game-winning dunk with 8.6 seconds left and scored a career-high and event record 34 points and added 11 rebounds. He had eight double-doubles this season and scored 20 points or more 10 times.