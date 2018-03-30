Pitching And Timely Hitting Lifts Fort Wayne To 3-1 Win Over WIU

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Fort Wayne knocked out 11 hits in a 3-1 victory over Western Illinois on Friday (March 30) at Mastodon Field.



Brandon Phelps started and tossed six scoreless innings for the Mastodons. He struck out three Leathernecks and picked up the win to move his record to 3-2. His brother Chase Phelps threw the final three innings to pick up the save, his second of the year. It is the second time this season the two Fort Wayne natives earned the win and save in the same game.



Chase Phelps earned the save but not before some drama in the ninth. The Leathernecks opened the inning with two singles and a double that scored one run and put Leathernecks on second and third. They were stranded there, however, after Phelps worked out of the jam. The game ended with a ground out to third.



The 'Dons used small-ball to get their three runs as all 11 hits were singles. Brock Logan had an RBI fielder's choice in the third. Travis Upp recorded a two-out bases loaded RBI single in the fifth. Shannon Baker walked with the bases loaded in the sixth. It stayed 3-0 until Western Illinois' tally in the ninth.



Jack Lang and Baker each had two hits for the 'Dons.



Fort Wayne improves to 5-16 (1-6 Summit League). Western Illinois falls to 3-16 (2-3 Summit). The two clubs will continue their league series on Saturday (March 31) in an 11 a.m. start. Note the updated start time, moved up due to rain in the forecast on Saturday.