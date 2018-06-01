Northrop track looking to add to trophy case at state

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - With ten team state titles on the girls side and two for the boys the Northrop track program is no stranger to success at the Indiana high school state meet - and they look to add to their legacy this weekend in Bloomington.

The girls state meet is set for Friday at Indiana University with the boys meet on Saturday also at I.U.

On the girls side Purdue-bound shot thrower Alicia Tiney-Williams leads the Bruins. She has the state's longest throw this year at 47 feet and 1/2 inch. Other key contributors include Jo'deci Irby, Dylan Kirktwood, and Aniya Harvin.

On the boys side Shaton Vaughn is looking to defend last year's state title in the 300 meter hurdles. The IU-bound senior also finished second in the 110 meter hurdles last year and is looking to win both races on Saturday. Teammate and fellow future Hoosier Jalen Royal will be one of the favorites in the 800 meters.

Dylan Kirkwood full interview from...

Alicia Tiney-Williams full interview...

Shaton Vaughn full interview from...