National champ USF sets 2018 football schedule

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - NAIA back-to-back Champion and top-ranked University of Saint Francis has set its 2018 football schedule and will open its 21st campaign at home on Sat., Aug. 25 against Robert Morris University (IL) with a 6 p.m. kickoff. It is the first of two home night games in 2018.

The Cougars will open spring workouts starting Tues., April 10 at 6 a.m., the first of 10 practice sessions leading up to the annual Black vs. Blue Game at Bishop D’Arcy Stadium on Sat., April 21 at noon.

USF, which finished 14-0 in 2017 including a 24-13 win over then No. 2 Reinhardt University (Georgia) for the title, will play four non-conference games before opening its Mid-States Football Association Mideast League schedule at home against No. 18 Marian University on Sept. 29 at 6 p.m.

USF heads into its 21st season winners of a school record 23 consecutive games over the 2016 and 2017 seasons. The 2017 MSFA Mideast League champions were ranked No. 1 in the Dec. 19, 2017 NAIA Football Coaches’ Top 25 Postseason Poll. The Cougars swept all 13 first-place votes with 288 total points to earn their second consecutive post-championship No. 1 ranking. The Cougars have been ranked No. 1 in the NAIA Coaches’ poll in a school-record 17 consecutive polls.

The rest of the Cougars’ home portion of its schedule includes MSFA games against Siena Heights on Oct. 13 and Missouri Baptist on Oct. 20.

The road schedule starts with the University of St. Francis (Peoria, Ill.) on Sept. 8 followed by No. 6 St. Xavier University on Sept. 22; at No. 15 Concordia on Oct. 6; at Lindenwood-Belleville (IL) on Oct. 27 and at Taylor on Nov. 3.

This will also be the 21st season at USF for Head Coach Kevin Donley, who is the NAIA record-holder for career wins with 316. Donley, enters his 40th season as the winningest ACTIVE collegiate football head coach with a 316 wins, a 316-129-1 career record. USF is 202-44 under Donley’s guidance and has produced 19 consecutive winning seasons while winning 13 MSFA MEL titles and playing in 17 NAIA Football Championship Series in 20 seasons.

University of Saint Francis Football Schedule 2018 / 20th season

Day Date T25 Opponent (2016 Record) Series Location Time

Sat. Aug. 25 __ Robert Morris University (2-9) USF 3-1 USF, D’Arcy Stadium 6 p.m.

Sat. Sept. 8 ---- @ U. of St. Francis (Ill.) (5-5) USF 3-0 Peoria, Ill. TBD

Sat. Sept. 15 ---- St. Ambrose Univ. (Iowa) (4-6) USF 10-1 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Sept. 22 #6 @ Saint Xavier Univ. (Ill.) (10-2) USF 9-5 Chicago, Ill. TBD

Sat. Sept. 29 #18 *Marian Univ. (IN) (7-3) USF 7-6 USF, D’Arcy Stadium 6 p.m.

Sat. Oct. 6 #15 @ *Concordia University (MI) (9-2) USF 7-0 Ann Arbor, Mich. TBD

Sat. Oct. 13 ---- *Siena Heights Univ. (MI) (5-5) USF 5-1 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Oct. 20 ---- *Missouri Baptist Univ. (MO) (3-8) USF 4-0 USF, D’Arcy Stadium Noon

Sat. Oct. 27 ---- @ *Lindenwood-Belleville (Ill.) (0-10) USF 4-0 Belleville, Ill. TBD

Sat. Nov. 3 ---- *Taylor University (4-7) USF 15-2 Upland, Ind. TBD

Sat. Nov. 10 Open

NAIA FOOTBALL CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES (NAIA FCS)

Nov. 17 1st Round – NAIA Playoffs TBD TBD

Nov. 24 Quarterfinal - NAIA Playoffs TBD TBD

Dec. 1 Semifinal NAIA Championship TBD TBD

Dec. 15 NAIA Championship Daytona, FL TBD