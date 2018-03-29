Mastodons standout Scott to play in NABC All-Star Game

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - Fort Wayne senior Bryson Scott has been added to the East roster of the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Reese’s College All-Star Game, which will take place Friday (March 30) afternoon at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas.

The Reese's College All-Star Game features two 10-man teams composed of some of the best seniors from NCAA Division I competing on the NCAA Final Four floor at the Alamodome. The game is played as part of Final Four Friday, which also includes open practices for each of the teams competing in the Final Four. The Reese's College All-Star Game is free to attend. It tips off at 4:35 p.m. ET and is televised live on the CBS Sports Network.

It will be Scott's second appearance on the CBS Sports Network this month as Fort Wayne's opening round CIT contest aired live on the channel. Scott helped the Mastodons to a fifth consecutive postseason berth this year.

He was a 2017-18 All-Summit League First Team selection and scored a single-season program-record 746 points. He finished 10th in the nation in points per game (22.6) and made free throws (202). Scott is a late addition to the NABC roster and is the only Summit League student-athlete in the game. He is also participating in the 3X3U National Championship.