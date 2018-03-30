Mad Ants await G-League playoff opponent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - It's TBD in the G-League Playoffs.

The Mad Ants will face the winner of the Erie-Lakeland game on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. (The BayHawks vs. Magic contest is set to take place on Saturday night)

Fort Wayne claimed the No. 2 seed and thus earned an opening round bye in the postseason. It's a one game playoff until the G-League final - which is a best of three series. That means just four victories and the Mad Ants can claim the championship.

The Mad Ants said they are going to have an intrasquad scrimmage on Friday to be sharp for the when the playoffs eventually start.