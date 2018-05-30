Sports

Leo brings home fourth regional title in last five years

Posted: May 30, 2018

Updated: May 30, 2018 12:32 AM EDT

LEO, Ind. (WANE) - After falling to Homestead 11-7 last year in the regional title game Leo made sure the Spartans didn't repeat with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night to clinch the Lions fourth regional title in the last five years.

Homestead finishes 21-4 on the season.

Leo (25-3) advances to the Harrison (West Lafayette) semi-state this Saturday where they will face Noblesville at 1 p.m.

