LEO, Ind. (WANE) - After falling to Homestead 11-7 last year in the regional title game Leo made sure the Spartans didn't repeat with a 6-3 victory on Tuesday night to clinch the Lions fourth regional title in the last five years.

Homestead finishes 21-4 on the season.

Leo (25-3) advances to the Harrison (West Lafayette) semi-state this Saturday where they will face Noblesville at 1 p.m.