Komets rally to defeat KC on Hodgman's overtime goal

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Cody Sol's goal with 32 seconds left in regulation sent the game into overtime then Justin Hodgman won in for the Komets in OT as Fort Wayne bested visiting Kansas City 2-1 Wedneday night at War Memorial Coliseum.

It marked an amazing comeback for the Komets, who trailed 1-0 after just two minutes in the first period when Alex Brooks beat Michael Houser to give Kansas City a lead they would hold until Sol's heroics.

Houser finished with 38 saves to keep the Komets in the game.

For Sol, it was a return to the ice after missing 17 games after having surgery for an elbow injury.

The Komets are back in action on the road to close out the week. They play at Cincinnati on Friday and at the Indy Fuel on Saturday.