Komets gear up for playoffs with six games left

Komets gear up for playoffs with six...

By: Glenn Marini

Posted: Mar 27, 2018 05:10 PM EDT

Updated: Mar 27, 2018 10:54 PM EDT

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The Komets have three games this week - all against teams battling for the two final playoff spots out of the Central Division.

The K's host Kansas City on Wednesday, travel to Cincinnati Friday, then play at Indy on Saturday.

The Komets - who have already clinched a playoff spot and home ice advantage in the first round - are looking to get healthy, improve special teams, and restore the continuity they had in recent months.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Latest News - Local