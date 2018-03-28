Komets gear up for playoffs with six games left

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - - The Komets have three games this week - all against teams battling for the two final playoff spots out of the Central Division.

The K's host Kansas City on Wednesday, travel to Cincinnati Friday, then play at Indy on Saturday.

The Komets - who have already clinched a playoff spot and home ice advantage in the first round - are looking to get healthy, improve special teams, and restore the continuity they had in recent months.