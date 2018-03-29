Komets first two home playoff games set

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced today that the first two home playoff games have been slated for Saturday, April 14 at 7:30pm and Sunday, April 15 at 6:00pm. The Komets have clinched home ice advantage for their first round of the ECHL Western Conference quarterfinals series and dates for games 3-7 will be announced when the opponent is determined.

The Komets also announced today that defenseman Cody Sol has been activated from injured reserve and is expected to be in the lineup tonight when the Komets host the Kansas City Mavericks at 7:30pm. Sol has scored seven goals and 46 points in 27 games, leads the Komets with 105 penalty minutes and ranks fifth among ECHL defensemen with +27.

In an additional player move, the Komets have placed forward Marcus Basara on waivers. Basara scored two goals and three points in five games.

Tickets for the remaining three Komet home regular season games and for the first two Komet home playoff games are on sale at the Coliseum ticket office. For more information please call the Komet office at 260-466-6802 or visit Komets.com.

Remaining Komet home regular season games:

Tonight, March 28, Kansas City Mavericks at Komets, 7:30pm

Saturday, April 7, Wheeling Nailers at Komets, 7:30pm

Sunday, April 8, Cincinnati Cyclones at Komets, 5pm

First two Komet home playoff games:

1) Saturday, April 14 vs TBD, 7:30pm