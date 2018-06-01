Komets announce protected list

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced their protected list of players Friday as submitted to the ECHL following the 2017-18 season. The list of 19 players includes 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.

Forwards include Taylor Crunk, Mason Baptista, Gabriel Desjardins, Marco Roy, Jamie Schaafsma, Shawn Szydlowski, Justin MacDonald, Anthony Petruzzelli, Garrett Thompson, Phelix Martineau and Justin Hodgman.

Defensemen include Jason Binkley, Curtis Leonard, Bobby Shea, Cody Sol, Ryan Lowney and Kevin McKernan.

Goaltenders on the list are Garrett Bartus and Cam Lanigan.