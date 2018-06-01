Komets announce protected list
FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Komets announced their protected list of players Friday as submitted to the ECHL following the 2017-18 season. The list of 19 players includes 11 forwards, six defensemen and two goaltenders.
Forwards include Taylor Crunk, Mason Baptista, Gabriel Desjardins, Marco Roy, Jamie Schaafsma, Shawn Szydlowski, Justin MacDonald, Anthony Petruzzelli, Garrett Thompson, Phelix Martineau and Justin Hodgman.
Defensemen include Jason Binkley, Curtis Leonard, Bobby Shea, Cody Sol, Ryan Lowney and Kevin McKernan.
Goaltenders on the list are Garrett Bartus and Cam Lanigan.
Teams are allowed to protect as many players as they wish provided the players protected meet the guidelines as defined in the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players’ Association which state that teams shall retain the rights to each player that:
1. Signed an SPC in 2017-18 with the Member, and has not been traded or released, OR
2. Signed an SPC in 2017-18, and was recalled to the NHL/AHL or IIHF team, and has not been traded or released, OR
3. Had received a Qualifying Offer last summer for the current Season, DID NOT sign an SPC, and has not been traded or released, OR
4. Has been suspended by the Member or League, and has not been traded or released, OR
5. Signed an SPC on or after the first day of the 2017-18 Regular Season, then subsequently signed an NHL/AHL contract, and has not been traded or released, OR
6. Has executed the ECHL Retirement Form, and has not been traded or released.
Protected lists may exceed 20 players.
The ECHL also announced that teams must complete all Future Consideration trades by 3 p.m. ET on June 13 and that teams must submit their Season-Ending Roster by 3 p.m. ET on June 15.
Season-ending rosters may include up to 20 players and cannot include any players who did not sign an ECHL contract in 2017-18.
