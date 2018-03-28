IPFW's Scott picked for 3X3U National Championship

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - - Senior Bryson Scott, who recently finished his Fort Wayne basketball career eighth in program history with 1,278 points, has been selected to participate in the inaugural Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship. Scott is one of four players who will represent the Summit League.

The new event will pit 32 four-man teams consisting of players from every Division I college basketball conference against each other in a three day, 3-on-3 tournament. The teams, comprised of seniors who have exhausted their collegiate eligibility, will compete for a $100,000 prize pool. The games will be viewable live on Twitter and ESPN2 from Friday, March 30 through Sunday, April 1, 2018 at St. Mary's University's Bill Greehey Arena in San Antonio.

Each team roster is comprised of four eligible seniors from the same Division I college basketball conference. Teams will be organized into eight pools of four and each team will be guaranteed three pool play games. The Dos Equis 3X3U National Championship Player Selection Committee consists of college basketball experts from a wide range of media outlets including ESPN, CBS Sports, The Athletic, USA Today, NBC Sports, The Ringer and more.

Scott joins Nick Fuller (South Dakota), Reed Tellinghuisen (South Dakota State) and Daniel Amigo (Denver) on the Summit League team.