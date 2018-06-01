Hoosiers get Duke, Purdue will face FSU in Big Ten/ACC Challenge

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - For the third time in four years, Indiana will square off against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hoosiers will travel to Durham on Tuesday, November 27 to take on the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium.

• Last year, #1 Duke pulled away late in a 91-81 victory in Assembly Hall. In December of 2015, the Blue Devils defeated the Hoosiers at home, 94-74. Duke leads the series 6-3. This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in this event.

• Duke is ranked second in the ESPN.com Early Season Top. 25, while IU is rated 25th in the CBSSports.com Early Season Top 25.

• IU senior Zach McRoberts is the younger brother of former Duke standout Josh McRoberts.

• IU incoming freshman Jake Forrester was a high school teammate of incoming Duke freshman Cam Reddish at Westtown School in Westtown Township, Pa.

• This marks the 20th year of the Challenge, which started in 1999. IU is 7-10 in challenge games, while Duke is 17-2.

• ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.

ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule

Monday, Nov. 26

Minnesota at Boston College

Nebraska at Clemson

Tuesday, Nov. 27

Illinois at Notre Dame

Indiana at Duke

Michigan State at Louisville

Pitt at Iowa

Virginia Tech at Penn State

NC State at Wisconsin

Wednesday, Nov. 28

Purdue at Florida State

Rutgers at Miami

North Carolina at Michigan

Virginia at Maryland

Georgia Tech at Northwestern

Syracuse at Ohio State

Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date