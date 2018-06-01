Hoosiers get Duke, Purdue will face FSU in Big Ten/ACC Challenge
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. - For the third time in four years, Indiana will square off against Duke in the Big Ten/ACC Challenge. The Hoosiers will travel to Durham on Tuesday, November 27 to take on the Blue Devils in Cameron Indoor Stadium.
• Last year, #1 Duke pulled away late in a 91-81 victory in Assembly Hall. In December of 2015, the Blue Devils defeated the Hoosiers at home, 94-74. Duke leads the series 6-3. This will be the fifth meeting between the two teams in this event.
• Duke is ranked second in the ESPN.com Early Season Top. 25, while IU is rated 25th in the CBSSports.com Early Season Top 25.
• IU senior Zach McRoberts is the younger brother of former Duke standout Josh McRoberts.
• IU incoming freshman Jake Forrester was a high school teammate of incoming Duke freshman Cam Reddish at Westtown School in Westtown Township, Pa.
• This marks the 20th year of the Challenge, which started in 1999. IU is 7-10 in challenge games, while Duke is 17-2.
• ESPN, ESPN2 and ESPNU will combine to televise all 14 games of the event, and all games will also be available to stream via the ESPN app.
ACC/Big Ten Challenge Schedule
Monday, Nov. 26
Minnesota at Boston College
Nebraska at Clemson
Tuesday, Nov. 27
Illinois at Notre Dame
Indiana at Duke
Michigan State at Louisville
Pitt at Iowa
Virginia Tech at Penn State
NC State at Wisconsin
Wednesday, Nov. 28
Purdue at Florida State
Rutgers at Miami
North Carolina at Michigan
Virginia at Maryland
Georgia Tech at Northwestern
Syracuse at Ohio State
Times and TV designations will be announced at a later date
