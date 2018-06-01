Homestead's Willis sets school record, Dwenger claims sectional title
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - Homestead senior Garrett Willis shot a six-under par 66 to set a school record and win medalists honors Friday at the boys sectional meet at Chesnut Hills.
Homestead finished second as a team with a score of 309. Bishop Dwenger took the team title with a 300 while Canterbury came in third at 313.
Those tops three teams advance to regionals next Thursday at Stonehenge Golf Course in Warsaw.
