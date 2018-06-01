Hicksville baseball headed to state title game
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) - The Aces are headed to the Division IV state title game this weekend as Hicksville High School beat Whiteoak 4-1 in Thursday's state semi-final.
Hicksville (21-5) will face Fort Loramie (26-6) in the championship game on Saturday.
First pitch is set for 10 a.m. in Columbus.
