Hicksville baseball headed to state title game

Posted: May 31, 2018 09:28 PM EDT

Updated: May 31, 2018 10:57 PM EDT

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WANE) - The Aces are headed to the Division IV state title game this weekend as Hicksville High School beat Whiteoak 4-1 in Thursday's state semi-final.

Hicksville (21-5) will face Fort Loramie (26-6) in the championship game on Saturday.

First pitch is set for 10 a.m. in Columbus.

