Sports

Fremont wins first-ever regional title in softball

By:

Posted: May 30, 2018 12:28 AM EDT

Updated: May 30, 2018 12:28 AM EDT

UNION MILLS, Ind. (WANE) - After winning the program's first-ever sectional title last week Fremont softball has another first to put in the trophy case as the Eagles earned their first-ever regional title with a 2-0 win at South Central on Tuesday.

1A no. 9 Fremont improves to 26-5 on the season while 1A no. 10 South Central ends the season 21-10.

Fremont moves on to face Pioneer at the Frankfort semi-state at 1 p.m. on Saturday.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Don't Miss

Latest News - Local