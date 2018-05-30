UNION MILLS, Ind. (WANE) - After winning the program's first-ever sectional title last week Fremont softball has another first to put in the trophy case as the Eagles earned their first-ever regional title with a 2-0 win at South Central on Tuesday.

1A no. 9 Fremont improves to 26-5 on the season while 1A no. 10 South Central ends the season 21-10.

Fremont moves on to face Pioneer at the Frankfort semi-state at 1 p.m. on Saturday.